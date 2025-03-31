On Tuesday, the Secretary of State for Transport published her decision to increase tolls on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry. I am acutely aware that this rise in costs will be largely shouldered by South East Cornwall residents.
My first action as South East Cornwall’s MP was to write to the Transport Secretary, highlighting the disproportionate impact these tolls have on our region. I have supported local voices by meeting with residents, haulage companies, the Tamar Toll Action Group, and the Tamar Crossings Joint Committee. During the 2024 public inquiry, I submitted the views of close to 1,000 local residents who gave me the clear message that the tolls represented a significant financial burden. I have also taken the issue to Westminster, speaking and submitting questions to ministers and raising it in the main chamber with the Leader of the House.
Under the new charges, car and van fares will rise from £2.60 to £3.00, with Tamar Tag users seeing their tolls increase from £1.30 to £1.50. For solo motorcyclists using the Torpoint Ferry, the cost will double from 50p to £1. These increases place an unfair burden on our community, disproportionately affecting those in South East Cornwall who have no choice but to use the crossings for work, education, and healthcare.
My position on the Tamar tolls has been clear since my election; local people must have access to lower tolls. The reality is that, as vital lifelines, these crossings must remain operational. Balancing these two competing needs is a complex issue that requires long-term solutions. There is no quick fix. That is why I am working with the Department for Transport, Plymouth MPs Luke Pollard and Fred Thomas, the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, and Tamar Crossings to push for a fairer deal for local residents. As a first step, I want to strengthen the Tamar Tag discount, which I am sorry to see rise with this current increase. Visitor cash fares should be reinvested into Tamar Crossings infrastructure to support services, maintain jobs, and boost the local economy. However, we must ensure that those who rely on these crossings every day are not unfairly penalised, and more needs to be done.
In addition to my work on the Tamar tolls, I have been actively involved in working to improve transport connectivity across South East Cornwall. Recently, I visited the Saltash Tunnel to see the ongoing improvement works to the tidal flow lighting. This visit was part of my ongoing relationship with National Highways, and I was pleased to see the progress being made. These upgrades are crucial for ensuring the safety and efficiency of our transport infrastructure.
Please be assured that I will not stop fighting for a fairer future, in which South East Cornwall’s voice is heard. If you would like to discuss this further or share how these toll increases, or the Saltash tunnel improvement works will impact you, please do not hesitate to get in touch.