My position on the Tamar tolls has been clear since my election; local people must have access to lower tolls. The reality is that, as vital lifelines, these crossings must remain operational. Balancing these two competing needs is a complex issue that requires long-term solutions. There is no quick fix. That is why I am working with the Department for Transport, Plymouth MPs Luke Pollard and Fred Thomas, the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, and Tamar Crossings to push for a fairer deal for local residents. As a first step, I want to strengthen the Tamar Tag discount, which I am sorry to see rise with this current increase. Visitor cash fares should be reinvested into Tamar Crossings infrastructure to support services, maintain jobs, and boost the local economy. However, we must ensure that those who rely on these crossings every day are not unfairly penalised, and more needs to be done.