Since my election, I have worked closely with National Highways, Cornwall Council, Devon and Cornwall Police, and the Department for Transport to secure these improvements. This success is the result of collaborative effort. Safe38, the dedicated local campaign chaired by James Millidge, have worked hard to raise awareness of the dangers on the A38, with strong support from Councillor Kate Ewert and the South East Cornwall Community Area Partnership. Thanks to these combined efforts, the concerns of local residents were heard loud and clear, leading to real action and the delivery of change.