SINCE becoming South East Cornwall’s MP, improving transport has been one of my top priorities.
For many in our community, poor transport connectivity and rural isolation are persistent challenges. These concerns are voiced frequently by constituents, especially those living in rural villages and smaller communities. I have worked on many issues, from local train services to school transport boundaries. However, one of the most pressing concerns has been road safety, particularly on the A38, the vital route that links Cornwall to the rest of the country.
For far too long, the A38 has been a road fraught with danger. The stretch between Carkeel and Trerulefoot has seen numerous accidents, making road safety along this six-mile stretch a significant local concern.
That’s why I am delighted to announce that £750,000 has been secured to fund a new average speed camera scheme. This is a significant victory and step forward for our community. The scheme will install 10 average speed cameras, two additional spot speed cameras, and new 30mph speed limits through the villages of Landrake and Tideford. This important initiative will go a long way in improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and local residents alike.
Since my election, I have worked closely with National Highways, Cornwall Council, Devon and Cornwall Police, and the Department for Transport to secure these improvements. This success is the result of collaborative effort. Safe38, the dedicated local campaign chaired by James Millidge, have worked hard to raise awareness of the dangers on the A38, with strong support from Councillor Kate Ewert and the South East Cornwall Community Area Partnership. Thanks to these combined efforts, the concerns of local residents were heard loud and clear, leading to real action and the delivery of change.
This announcement follows the re-opening of the front desk at Liskeard Police Station, another positive step for our community. This A38 safety initiative is part of the broader Vision Zero project, a collaborative effort between Devon and Cornwall Police, fire services, National Highways, the NHS, and local authorities. Vision Zero aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads, and these measures on the A38 will make a significant impact on road safety.
While this is a major step forward, there is still more work to be done. I will continue pushing for further safety improvements, better transport links, and stronger infrastructure investment to ensure that South East Cornwall is safer, better connected, and ready for the future.