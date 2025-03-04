I am writing in response to comments made by Cllr Martyn Alvey in The Cornish Times on February 28 regarding support for off-grid homes' energy needs. (‘Calls for alternative fuel aid to help off gas homes’)
As the trade association representing LPG and renewable liquid gases, Liquid Gas UK welcomes Cornwall Council’s recognition of the challenges faced by off-grid households and its call for greater government support for alternative renewable fuels.
We have long advocated for a mixed technology approach to decarbonise the UK’s rural, historic and off-grid housing stock and it is vital that practical, cost-effective solutions are available to help homeowners have a voice and a choice in how they achieve this.
The statement that LPG is ‘high carbon-emitting’, however, does not reflect the full picture. LPG emits 33 per cent less CO2 than coal and up to 20 per cent less CO2 than heating oil, making it one of the cleanest conventional fuels1. Therefore, switching from oil to LPG can provide an immediate carbon saving, offering a practical, lower-carbon alternative for off-grid homes. However, we recognise this does not go far enough, and the urgent need to transition to sustainable heating cannot be delayed.
For those currently using LPG, there is a proven, affordable, low-carbon solution — renewable liquid gas.
With the right policy support, displacing fossil fuels like oil, gas, and coal with renewable liquid gases could deliver carbon emissions savings equivalent to taking 1.3-million cars off the road by 2050.
A mixed-technology approach will be essential to ensure that no household is left behind in the transition to greener heating. We are pleased to see Cornwall Council’s leadership in this area and urge policymakers to fully explore the role renewable liquid gases can play in providing a practical, scalable pathway to decarbonisation.
George Webb
CEO, Liquid Gas UK