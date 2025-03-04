The statement that LPG is ‘high carbon-emitting’, however, does not reflect the full picture. LPG emits 33 per cent less CO2 than coal and up to 20 per cent less CO2 than heating oil, making it one of the cleanest conventional fuels1. Therefore, switching from oil to LPG can provide an immediate carbon saving, offering a practical, lower-carbon alternative for off-grid homes. However, we recognise this does not go far enough, and the urgent need to transition to sustainable heating cannot be delayed.