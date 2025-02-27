Last week's full council meeting to set the budget for next year shows that it does make a difference who we have representing us on Cornwall council. The Liberal Democrat group, led by Leigh Frost from Bodmin, challenged a number of Conservative proposals by producing an alternative budget. As a result some of those proposed cuts to services were dropped. The services that will now be maintained include the Adolescent Intervention Service and the council's handyperson scheme, which benefit the most vulnerable in our community. Also the number of opening days for Household Waste Recycling Centres will remain the same. This should mitigate the likelihood of increased fly-tipping if people arrived to find the gates closed at their local centre.