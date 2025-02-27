MANY people tell me it is not worth voting in the local elections - which take place in less than two months on May 1 - because it makes no difference who runs local councils, and the national government is what matters.
Whilst it is true that the national government decides what funding to allocate, Cornwall Council decides how to spend that and our council tax for the services, which we all take for granted locally.
Last week's full council meeting to set the budget for next year shows that it does make a difference who we have representing us on Cornwall council. The Liberal Democrat group, led by Leigh Frost from Bodmin, challenged a number of Conservative proposals by producing an alternative budget. As a result some of those proposed cuts to services were dropped. The services that will now be maintained include the Adolescent Intervention Service and the council's handyperson scheme, which benefit the most vulnerable in our community. Also the number of opening days for Household Waste Recycling Centres will remain the same. This should mitigate the likelihood of increased fly-tipping if people arrived to find the gates closed at their local centre.
It also identified funding for improvements to Plusha junction on the A30 following recent incidents. Our section of the A38 has had similar studies producing proposals for the Lean Quarry and Menheniot junctions, but these are still awaiting progress and are items which Cornwall Council need to pressure the government into action through our new MP. She has said she knows how to open the right doors to get action - let's hope that can be fulfilled.
Locally, it has been good to see drainage improvements on the A38 at Notter Bridge. These seem to have cured the problem of flooding in the dip during heavy rain. However, despite substantial drainage works on the hill, it has not alleviated the issues of water flowing across the road, creating dangerous spray. I have reported this to National Highways as the responsible authority, with photos which I have shared with Safe38 that I am an active member of, and am awaiting a response.
I became aware of ongoing problems with drainage from Lynher Court, which was affecting use of the public footpath to Babis Farm and causing a health risk. Although it is not in my current Town Council or prospective Cornwall Council area (Hilary Frank covers Essa), I raised it with Cornwall Housing. They arranged for it to be investigated and resolved, together with a welcome clean up of the footpath making it safely usable once again. This illustrates mutual collaboration between local representatives.
On a more pleasant note, I was pleased to visit Cargreen the other weekend for a walk along the ancient footpath towards Landulph and back around the lanes to Cargreen where my young granddaughter could try out the wonderful riverside playpark.
Steve Miller, Cornwall Council candidate for Liberal Democrats in Saltash Trematon and Landrake (covering Latchbrook to Landulph)