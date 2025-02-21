Since being elected, many residents have asked how the job of an MP works. It can seem confusing, but whether I’m in the constituency, Westminster, or further afield, I am always standing up for our community. MPs spend Monday to Thursday in Westminster, taking part in debates, votes, and discussions on local and national matters. Fridays, weekends, and parliamentary recesses are usually spent in the constituency meeting residents, holding surgeries, and attending community events.
However, there are times when MPs must be away from both Westminster and our constituencies to ensure our voice is heard at key meetings. For example, I recently attended the Labour South West Regional Conference, where I met with fellow MPs, businesses, charities, and activists from across the region.
At the conference, I led a session with my neighbouring MP for Plymouth, and Armed Forces Minister, Luke Pollard, on the government’s five core missions. As a Mission Delivery Champion for the South West, it was great to focus on the positive work Labour has achieved on these points. I will continue to ensure South East Cornwall and our wider region are central to discussions and no longer overlooked in national policymaking.
During the parliamentary recess, I enjoyed visiting local organisations and businesses across South East Cornwall. I continued important conversations with local farmers ahead of the Spring budget, and visited the ABP port in Plymouth, where many local people are employed. Additionally, I celebrated the opening of Liskeard Police Station, which will provide essential policing support and victim services for our community.
As signs of spring emerge, it was fantastic to see the work being done to make Thanckes Park a more accessible natural space for all. I was also delighted to attend Wildanet’s Apprenticeship Graduation Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of our young people. Wildanet is doing fantastic work investing in local residents through their training schemes and improving digital connectivity across Cornwall.
Another highlight was attending the B4 event. For nearly eight years, this brilliant local organisation has championed sustainable beekeeping. Bees play a crucial role in pollination, supporting biodiversity, and strengthening our food supply. That’s why I’m proud that Labour backed our Cornish bees by refusing the emergency use of Cruiser SB, a highly toxic pesticide that the Conservatives allowed for the past five years.
Wherever I am, my focus is on serving our community. Your correspondence is key, and I value hearing everyone’s views. Urgent personal cases take priority, followed by policy questions and general enquiries. My office works hard behind the scenes to assist those who reach out, and I’ll continue to ensure my door remains open to all.
I’m here to listen, take action, and fight for the best interests of local residents. If there’s something you’d like to raise, please get in touch. I look forward to hearing from you.
Anna Gelderd, Labour MP for South East Cornwall