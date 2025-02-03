As I write this, I am looking forward to a packed day in Looe on February 1. My visit is due to be a varied one. I’ll be meeting with local businesses, organisations, harbour officials and councillors to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing this beautiful coastal community. It’s been great to see some familiar scenes on the television over Christmas!
Tourism is vital to the local economy here in Cornwall, but this year Looe, like many other seaside towns, has faced challenges after a particularly damp summer, and foreign travel picking back up after the COVID tourist boom. I look forward to starting with a visit to Tregoad Holiday Park, to talk through how they are feeling about the upcoming tourist season and to explore ways we can better support the sector moving forward.
From there, I’ll be heading to meet with local fishermen who are grappling with some pressing issues in the pollack fishing industry, from economic challenges to environmental pressures.
Looe has a long and fascinating maritime history and now more than ever we need to secure a sustainable future for fishing. I will continue to advocate for this vital industry in Westminster, but it’s important I’m guided by the experts. The reality of life as a fisherman is a long way from policy makers in London, and I will do all that I can to bridge that gap and bring your voices into discussions in Parliament.
I’ll also be meeting with the Looe Harbour Commissioners and catching up with local councillor Armand Toms to discuss key local issues, such as the ongoing impact of recent road works and its impact on local businesses.
Days like these are so important for me as your MP, as they give me a direct line to the heart of our communities. They allow me to hear firsthand about the issues that matter most to you, and they help me to better represent your interests in Parliament. If you’re an organisation or business, councillor or individual who wants to be part of similar constituency days going forward, please do get in touch. Your experiences and insights are invaluable to me, and they help shape my work on your behalf.
Over the next few months, I’ll be trialling regular office drop in sessions in different locations with private appointments available to book in advance. As long as you live in South East Cornwall and are able to travel, you are welcome to attend any of the sessions and as always, you are welcome to write into me by post or email, or phone our office on 07783 636284.
Here's where you can find us:
• Monday, February 10, 1pm to 3pm at Liskeard Library
• Monday, February 24, 2pm to 4pm at Lostwithiel Community Centre
• Monday, March 3, 1pm to 3pm at Callington Town Hall
• Wednesday, March 12, 1pm to 3pm in Saltash (venue to be confirmed)
Further dates include:
Monday, March 17: Liskeard and Pensilva
Monday, March 24: Calstock and Gunnislake
Monday, March 31: Looe and Polruan
Monday, April 28: Torpoint and St Germans