Days like these are so important for me as your MP, as they give me a direct line to the heart of our communities. They allow me to hear firsthand about the issues that matter most to you, and they help me to better represent your interests in Parliament. If you’re an organisation or business, councillor or individual who wants to be part of similar constituency days going forward, please do get in touch. Your experiences and insights are invaluable to me, and they help shape my work on your behalf.