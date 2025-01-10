I am proud to have been appointed as a South West Mission Delivery Champion. This is one way I can ensure the needs of our rural communities in South East Cornwall are front and centre of national decisions affecting the whole South West region.
For too long, the South West and Cornwall in particular, has been overlooked. Years of underfunding and neglect have made challenging circumstances even harder for local residents and businesses. I’ll work hard to change this, highlighting our strengths and the challenges we face, such as the urgent need for better transport links, genuinely affordable housing, and tailored public services.
The Government’s five core missions are bold, ambitious, and necessary. I am proud to help drive these priorities, ensuring they work for us here in Cornwall and across the South West, so no part of our country is left behind.
Kickstarting economic growth — We have so much to contribute to the UK’s economic growth, from our thriving small businesses, tourism, and our renewable energy potential. I’ll ensure our region gets the investment it needs.
Making Britain a clean energy superpower — Cornwall and the South West is ready to lead the green industrial revolution. Renewable energy and marine conservation are brilliant opportunities for economic growth, environmental sustainability, and creating high-quality, green jobs for locals.
Taking back our streets — Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community, but we know that crime and antisocial behaviour can have big impacts in rural areas. I’ll be working to make sure the Government’s work on violent crime also includes a focus on rural policing and justice.
Breaking down barriers to opportunity — This mission is about giving our children the tools to succeed, regardless of background or location. I’ll continue to fight for fair access to education and opportunities for every young person, including those with SEND.
Building an NHS fit for the future — We all rely on our NHS. In rural areas, access to healthcare services can be difficult for many residents. I’ll push for solutions that work for our rural communities, ensuring that no one is left struggling in times of need.
Cornwall is both distinct and unique, playing an important role in the wider South West picture, with our rich cultural heritage and important recognition of national minority status. South East Cornwall, in particular, is a vital bridge between Cornwall and the wider region, with strong links to Plymouth for employment and essential services. While we celebrate Cornwall’s distinct identity, we must also ensure that these connections are continued and strengthened, so that our communities benefit from the opportunities across the South West.
As a Mission Delivery Champion, I’ll work hard to ensure that Cornwall is a key part of national plans and that the progress we make benefits everyone here at home. Please don’t hesitate to share your thoughts on how these missions can deliver meaningful change in your community.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall