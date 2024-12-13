As the festive season approaches and we look forward to spending time with loved ones, many of us are preparing for journeys across South East Cornwall’s roads to get home for Christmas. Whether it’s navigating the winding lanes to a small village, crossing the Tamar Bridge from Plymouth, or traveling along the A38 to Liskeard, the shape of our roads is something I’ve been giving a lot of thought and time to, and not just at Christmas as Chris Rea sang(!)
That’s why I want to update you on the progress we’re making on improving road infrastructure in South East Cornwall. I’ve been working hard in Westminster and locally to ensure our roads are safe, well-maintained, and fit for the needs of our community all year round.
The A38 remains a critical lifeline for South East Cornwall, connecting our towns and villages to Plymouth and beyond. I know how frustrating congestion and safety issues can be on this road, particularly at pinch points like the Trerulefoot, Tideford and Carkeel junctions, and I continue to be in touch with local groups like SafeA38 on this.
I’m pleased therefore, to report that we’ve made progress on plans to improve key sections of the A38. Following my recent meeting with National Highways, I’ve been assured that safety improvements are moving forward, with designs for better layouts and additional signage already in development. I’ll continue to press for the long-term improvements we need, including the much-needed dualling of certain sections of the road.
I’ve been consistently fighting against proposed toll increases for the Tamar Bridge. I recently met with the Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood MP to push for alternative funding solutions that don’t penalise local people. I’ve also written to the new Transport Secretary this week, ahead of the outcome of the Tamar toll public inquiry, asking her to work with me towards solutions that alleviate the financial burden on local people.
In addition, many of us are well aware of the urgent and much needed upgrades to the Saltash Tunnel. I know the current upgrades and road works can be a headache at times, but improving the reliability of this key route will ensure smoother journeys and better connectivity for the region.
I was pleased that this week also saw completion of the Flooding Hotspot Scheme at Notter Bridge, and bus operators can recommence routine operations at this location. My thanks to National Highways for their work during the recent poor weather!
As we get ready to “drive home for Christmas”, let’s remember that road safety is a shared responsibility. Please take care on our rural roads and plan your journeys carefully. Remember to check your tread before trips and stick to speed limits this festive season. I’ll continue working with partners to improve our infrastructure so that every journey - whether it’s for work, school, or a family Christmas - is as smooth and safe as possible.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall