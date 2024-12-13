As the festive season approaches and we look forward to spending time with loved ones, many of us are preparing for journeys across South East Cornwall’s roads to get home for Christmas. Whether it’s navigating the winding lanes to a small village, crossing the Tamar Bridge from Plymouth, or traveling along the A38 to Liskeard, the shape of our roads is something I’ve been giving a lot of thought and time to, and not just at Christmas as Chris Rea sang(!)