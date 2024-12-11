By Sheila Goldsworthy
Down through the years, the WI has always been enthusiastic about planting trees aided by the rhyming advertising slogan ”plant a tree in 63”, 73 and so on, in the decades, but now we’ve come to this year so perhaps it could be “Plant some more in 24”, because the CFWI and the Forest for Cornwall have teamed up again after their success in ‘23 and have offered free trees to the WI.
National Tree Week was recently so 18 WI’s were scheduled to take part, planting 46 trees. The trees on offer were Alder, Crab Apple, Downey Birch, Field Maple, Rowan, Whitebeam and Wild Cherry. It is hoped that by planting these trees it will create a community of celebratory WI trees across the length and breadth of Cornwall and are being planted in areas from woodland to gardens, parks, roadsides, hedges, schools, fields and hedge rows. There is a commitment to care for the trees for 15 years and water them for 3 years. In true WI spirit one WI after planting was completed, and having photos taken, helped with the digging from Hector the Golden Lab, retired to the farmhouse kitchen for a satisfying WI tea and chatter. Another successful WI event.
Most members have completed their Christmas shopping by now but if there are one or two last minute items still to purchase, Fairtrade is an excellent source of reasonable goodies. The flowers come in a wrapper of a map of Africa depicting Ethiopia and Kenya, their roses especially are such a delight and last for ages, or if you are looking for an ethical Christmas present, Festive Fairtrade Guide has a great range of options. Could any gift be more acceptable than the Divine limited edition of Joyful Bar. This is the ultimate gift for chocolate lovers.
Members will have their usual Yuletide homework to do in the coming weeks. The subject of selecting a resolution to be debated on is always a galvanising topic of conversation and this year’s shortlist has a variety of diverse and thought-provoking subjects. The first is entitled “Let’s talk about incontinence”. It is estimated that 11-million people of all ages are suffering from bladder problems. It is calling for various organisations and the government to examine all areas of health and wellbeing to help reduce the significant impact on people’s lives. The second resolution has the heading “Bystanders can be Lifesavers”. There are over 30,000 cardiac arrests a year, and less than one in ten people survive. Women have a lower chance of surviving than men. This resolution is calling on further training and access in defibrillators.
The third resolution is “Join the repair revolution”. There is a huge excess in clothing production which has devastating consequences for the environment. This resolution is calling for the UK Government to join the repair revolution and strengthen the law and investment to support a circular economy of clothing and fabrics in the UK where repair and reuse is achievable. The fourth resolution asks to “eliminate landfill of medication packaging”. Due to its complexity medication packaging is not routinely recyclable through local authority collections usually leading to disposal in landfills. This resolution is asking for more support from all sides, manufacturers and authority collectors to acknowledge their responsibility in making the packaging easier to recycle.
All these topics are worthy of stimulating debate. As usual there is a very comprehensive and detailed article in WI Life covering several pages. Members have to make their choice using the cut-out slip and forward it to our CFWI resolutions co-ordinator by February 9. It will seem strange not to hear the cut and thrust of hearing members oral debate in a huge Hall altogether but we must be content with the online version until 2026. We can still be passionate and work towards which ever resolution is chosen. There are not many subjects that the WI has not tackled and put forward as a resolution, and back in the seventies there were two that were similar to two of our resolutions now. One in 1974 was on the reclamation and recycling of waste and in 1971, on research into disintegrating plastic packaging. The WI has always been ahead of its time.
There are several very attractive events coming up in early 2025, such as competitions, educational days and celebrations to name only a few, but there is a particularly excellent piece of good advice from Jane Mills on the A-Z of inviting a speaker for your meeting. The WI has always prided itself on how to welcome speakers and guests properly and with courtesy. Other organisations have followed our pattern of conduct, and Jane’s A-Z is a timely reminder of the WI at is best.
There is also an event with a name not entirely familiar to many of us, which is titled Galentines Day Celebration where we are invited to an afternoon tea which honours female friendship. We have all been grateful for a good friend which we greatly value. The agenda of the afternoon begins with a welcome drink followed by a proper afternoon tea of sandwiches, scones and cakes. There will be stories of friendship, a quiz and a raffle. This is a fascinating afternoon with a very appealing difference. Date Friday, February 7, 1pm to 4pm at County House. Closing date January 10.
For further details of any of these events contact County Office by phoning 01872 272843.