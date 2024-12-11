All these topics are worthy of stimulating debate. As usual there is a very comprehensive and detailed article in WI Life covering several pages. Members have to make their choice using the cut-out slip and forward it to our CFWI resolutions co-ordinator by February 9. It will seem strange not to hear the cut and thrust of hearing members oral debate in a huge Hall altogether but we must be content with the online version until 2026. We can still be passionate and work towards which ever resolution is chosen. There are not many subjects that the WI has not tackled and put forward as a resolution, and back in the seventies there were two that were similar to two of our resolutions now. One in 1974 was on the reclamation and recycling of waste and in 1971, on research into disintegrating plastic packaging. The WI has always been ahead of its time.