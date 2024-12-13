Tommyknockers were said to be small, gnome-like spirits who inhabit the underground tunnels of mines. They are believed to be both mischievous and benevolent, embodying the dual nature of superstition. Miners often credited Tommyknockers with causing unexplained noises, such as knocks or taps, within the mine, which were sometimes seen as warnings of impending danger, like cave-ins or collapses. For this reason, many miners regarded these spirits with a mix of fear and reverence, leaving offerings of food or drink to gain their favour and ensure their protection.