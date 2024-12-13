FRIDAY the 13th is often a day loaded with superstition amid concern that the fears one might find prescient will come to the fore.
With Cornwall often thought of as a land of mythology and mystery, it is perhaps unsurprising that there are several superstitions and myths that have formed part of that folklore.
From tales of witches to malevolent forces lurking in the deepest darkest mining pits of Cornwall, where everyone else is avoiding ladders or cracked paving tiles, here on this side of the Tamar, it is the piskies and tommyknockers we know to avoid.
The superstition of Cornish Piskies
The superstition of Cornish piskies (or pixies) is deeply woven into the folklore of Cornwall - and not just the flying blue menaces you saw in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, although that portrayal was probably as accurate as a Cornish accent in Doc Martin.
These mischievous, fairy-like beings were thought to inhabit the rugged landscapes, moors, and ancient woods of the region, playing both playful and malevolent roles in local tales. Piskies were often described as small, elf-like creatures, clad in green or brown attire, and described as blending seamlessly with their natural surroundings.
Cornish superstitions portrayed piskies as tricksters who delight in leading travellers astray. The term "piskie-led" is used to describe someone who becomes hopelessly lost, wandering in circles despite being in familiar terrain. These tales serve as warnings to respect the land and its unseen forces, as well as practical advice to carry markers or stay vigilant while traversing the moors.
At the same time, piskies were said to possess a helpful side. Stories tell of piskies aiding farmers by threshing corn, mending fences, or completing other tasks in exchange for small offerings of cream, bread, or milk. However, failing to leave these offerings, or worse, mocking the piskies, could result in mischief, such as tools being hidden or livestock wandering off.
The superstition also includes rituals to ward off piskies or appease them.
Such superstitions to avoid the piskie involved the wearing of clothes inside out, carrying a piece of iron, or reciting specific rhymes which were believed to protect against their tricks. In contrast, inviting their favour required showing respect and leaving gifts.
Piskies embody the spirit of Cornwall’s natural environment, symbolising the unpredictable yet enchanting power of the countryside. These legends continue to captivate imaginations, celebrating a rich heritage of storytelling and a connection to the mystical elements of the natural world. Whether feared or adored, piskies remain an enduring part of Cornish folklore.
The tale of the Tommyknockers
Tommyknockers were said to be small, gnome-like spirits who inhabit the underground tunnels of mines. They are believed to be both mischievous and benevolent, embodying the dual nature of superstition. Miners often credited Tommyknockers with causing unexplained noises, such as knocks or taps, within the mine, which were sometimes seen as warnings of impending danger, like cave-ins or collapses. For this reason, many miners regarded these spirits with a mix of fear and reverence, leaving offerings of food or drink to gain their favour and ensure their protection.
The story of the Tommyknockers also crosses with that of Cornwall’s most famous tradition, the Cornish Pasty. It was said that the origins of the crimp of the pasty, beyond being protection for the miner from any substances on their hands, would be thrown to feed the Tommyknockers and keep them on side.
However, Tommyknockers were also infamous for their pranks, such as stealing tools or extinguishing lamps, adding an element of humour and mystery to the harsh realities of mining life.
This belief in Tommyknockers was carried abroad by Cornish miners, influencing mining superstitions in other regions, including the United States and Mexico among them.