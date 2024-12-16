Since 2010/11 Cornwall's population has grown by about 65,000 - all from net migration from elsewhere in England. Cornwall now has one of the highest allocations for housing in the Government's new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) of 89,000 - despite that fact we will not be able to create enough 'good' well paid jobs to sustain the implication of a population in excess of 800,000 by 2050.