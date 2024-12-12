“I have no doubt that in Cornwall we have a desperate need for affordable local housing, but I am not convinced this is the correct approach. As it is, we have lots of sites all around the Duchy with planning consent that, for various reasons, aren’t being delivered. If we aren’t careful, without a targeted approach, I’m afraid all we will see is inappropriate development with a complete lack of cohesion, while also failing to deliver the required infrastructure to support our ever-increasing population!”