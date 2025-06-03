BAKER Estates has received high praise from Councillor Andrew Long following his recent visit to its flagship Meadowbrook development in Callington.
Touring the final phase of the project, Cllr Long described the progress as “fantastic” and hailed the transformation of the site as a major win for the local community.
“It’s fantastic to see the progress being made at Meadowbrook,” said Cllr Long. “The quality of the build and the attention to detail in the overall layout is very impressive. This development has provided much-needed homes in Callington. Baker Estates should be commended for its ongoing commitment to building communities, not just houses.”
Meadowbrook, delivered by the award-winning South West housebuilder, has been a standout success, attracting buyers with its mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.
