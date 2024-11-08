ONE of my happiest moments so far as your MP was opening the Liskeard Show in July.
It was a day that captured the resilience, pride, and sheer dedication of our community. Farming in South East Cornwall isn’t just a job; it’s a way of life, a source of heritage, and a livelihood for many families. I know the heart and soul that goes into running our family farms here, day after day, in all conditions.
This week, I sat down with farmers and the NFU branch in Quethiock, getting into the details of the recent Budget and listening to what matters most. I know that, as too often in politics, there can be headlines and party political attack lines which often focus on big statements without getting into practical nuts and bolts. For me, it’s crucial to probe details - what these changes mean on the ground, and on your farms.
I want to reassure you: Labour is committed to standing by our farmers. Food security and farming are the backbone of both our economy and environment. That’s why we’ve made the largest investment in sustainable food production and nature recovery in British history — £5-billion over the next two years. This isn’t just a number; it’s funding to help farms here in Cornwall adapt, thrive, and protect the land we all value. And for those hit hardest by last winter’s extreme weather, there’s support through a £60-million Farming Recovery Fund.
I understand that changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) raised questions. The reform is intended to make the system fairer, ensuring that relief supports family farms while larger estates contribute appropriately. Under the previous system, APR often allowed wealthiest estates to pay less inheritance tax than smaller family farms, which I don’t believe aligns with most people’s understanding of fairness. Importantly, this reform won’t affect three-quarters of current APR claims, keeping relief available for those who need it most. If you are still concerned that these APR changes affect your family’s future, then I want to hear from you.
Beyond these immediate measures, Labour’s New Deal for Farmers aims to build long-term resilience. We’re negotiating a veterinary agreement with the EU to cut red tape, helping British food exports flow more smoothly. To ease pressure on farms, we’re committed to lowering energy bills through GB Energy and grid reforms to make it simpler for farms to plug renewable energy into the National Grid. Additionally, we’re using government buying power to support British produce, targeting at least 50% of food in our hospitals, military bases, and prisons to be locally sourced with high environmental standards.
In South East Cornwall, farming is part of who we are. I’ll continue to dig into the details, making sure your voices shape policies, including through my new role on the Environmental Audit Committee. We’re in this together, working for a future where our family farms are not just sustained but strengthened for generations to come.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall