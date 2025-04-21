The NHS was broken but it was not beaten. It can be rebuilt again, as the Labour government did from 1997, when the Conservatives last left it on its knees. But let me be crystal clear on one important point: our NHS does not need the kind of change espoused by Nigel Farage and Reform - to an insurance-based American system, where a hip replacement could cost you £23,440. Farage and Reform have given up on the NHS and are now a clear and present danger to the basic philosophy of the NHS: free at the point of use for all.