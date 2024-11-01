Labour's first Budget is a real turning point for our communities here in South East Cornwall. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has delivered a Budget focused on fixing the foundations and bringing real, lasting change – and I’m excited about what it means for us locally.
One of the standout commitments is the significant investment in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) support, with an extra £1-billion to boost services, a vital step to ensure every child gets the help they need to thrive. Another big win is the expansion of breakfast clubs, with £30-million in new funding. No child should ever go to school hungry, and this investment means more children across South East Cornwall will be able to start their day with a nutritious meal. It will also help parents balance work and family life more easily.
The commitment to deliver two million extra NHS appointments will help bring down waiting lists and make sure people get the treatment they need.
Our rural communities will also benefit from the Budget’s focus on expanding broadband. Connectivity is essential for people and businesses across South East Cornwall. Expanding rural broadband will create more opportunities for local people, whether they’re running small businesses or working from home.
Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and the business rates relief will help them thrive. Our independent businesses work hard to keep our high streets vibrant, and this support is much-needed. Plus, the announcement of a penny off the pint will be welcome news for many of our local pubs.
The Budget also includes a significant increase to the National Living Wage, meaning a £1,400 boost for a full-time worker. This is fantastic news for the 14,600 people in Cornwall on the National Living Wage, helping them manage the rising cost of living.
For those whose livelihoods depend on Devonport dockyard, the increase in defence spending is a reassuring sign of vital support for this industry. Devonport’s importance to our local economy can’t be overstated.
There’s also over £650-million for maintaining local roads, with Cornwall specifically mentioned by the Chancellor. This funding will help improve our roads and make our infrastructure safer and better for everyone.
The Budget includes support through the Shared Prosperity Fund, after the Conservatives left Cornwall on a cliff edge with no guaranteed future funding. This shows that the Labour Government is taking Cornwall seriously and bringing much-needed investment.
I want to thank Linda Taylor, the Conservative leader of Cornwall Council, for her sensible response to Labour's first Budget. We have to work across party lines to deliver for Cornwall, and I look forward to continuing to work with Cornwall Council to deliver what we need for people here.
This Budget is about laying the groundwork for real change and building a brighter future for everyone here in South East Cornwall. I’m looking forward to working hard to make sure these promises turn into real benefits for our community.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall