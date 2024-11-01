One of the standout commitments is the significant investment in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) support, with an extra £1-billion to boost services, a vital step to ensure every child gets the help they need to thrive. Another big win is the expansion of breakfast clubs, with £30-million in new funding. No child should ever go to school hungry, and this investment means more children across South East Cornwall will be able to start their day with a nutritious meal. It will also help parents balance work and family life more easily.