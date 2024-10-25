Another major focus of late has been my ongoing work at the Tamar Tolls inquiry. The Tamar Crossings are vital for so many of us in South East Cornwall, and the proposed toll increases could have a serious impact on local residents. I’ve been working hard to ensure our concerns are heard. You can read my statement to the inquiry here: (x.com/annagelderd/status/1847294920089911788). I’d also like to thank local resident Jane Suter from Saltash for reading out my statement while I was in Westminster for planned parliamentary business, where I raised the issue of the Tamar Tolls in the chamber of parliament directly with the Leader of the House (see clip here: x.com/annagelderd/status/1847214419161334075).