With the upcoming Budget just around the corner, I want to talk about what it could mean for us here in South East Cornwall and why this moment matters for our communities and the wider region.
Last week, together with fellow Cornwall Labour MPs Jayne Kirkham, Noah Law, and Perran Moon, I sat down with Darren Jones MP, the new chief secretary to the Treasury and a key player in spending decisions, to put our priorities for Cornwall front and centre. Darren listened closely to the issues that matter to our communities, from replacing the Shared Prosperity Fund to investing in local infrastructure. In that meeting, we made it clear that Cornwall deserves better, and with a Labour government committed to restoring the nation’s finances, we are determined to deliver just that. It's fantastic to be part of a group of four Labour MPs standing up for Cornwall in Parliament, ensuring our county has a real voice in decisions that will shape our future.
This Budget is particularly significant because it is the first from a Labour government after 14 years of Conservative rule, which left our public finances in a mess. This government is committed to restoring stability and ensuring that public spending works for everyone, especially those who have been left behind for far too long.
Additionally, I know that securing the long-term future of Devonport Dockyard in Plymouth, a crucial employer for our community on our side of the Tamar, really matters to people here. The dockyard not only supports thousands of direct jobs but also sustains many more through local businesses, and supply chains. Ensuring its future is about protecting livelihoods, maintaining our naval capabilities, and creating new opportunities for growth and innovation in the region.
Another major focus of late has been my ongoing work at the Tamar Tolls inquiry. The Tamar Crossings are vital for so many of us in South East Cornwall, and the proposed toll increases could have a serious impact on local residents. I’ve been working hard to ensure our concerns are heard. You can read my statement to the inquiry here: (x.com/annagelderd/status/1847294920089911788). I’d also like to thank local resident Jane Suter from Saltash for reading out my statement while I was in Westminster for planned parliamentary business, where I raised the issue of the Tamar Tolls in the chamber of parliament directly with the Leader of the House (see clip here: x.com/annagelderd/status/1847214419161334075).
Cornwall’s voice in national government is back, with a government committed to genuine regional growth. I’ll keep pushing to make sure South East Cornwall gets the fair share we deserve, both as part of Cornwall's wider needs and as part of the Plymouth travel-to-work area. We’ve got a long way to go to repair the damage of years of underinvestment, but with Labour in government, the hard work of making long-term progress has begun.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall