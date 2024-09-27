That’s why I’ve launched a survey to hear from as many people as possible. I want the inquiry to hear real stories — to understand what the increase would mean in real life terms. I’m thinking a great deal about the practical impact on people here, like an NHS worker in Saltash who is worried about the toll increase, works at Derriford Hospital and crosses the bridge ten times a week for her shifts. I know there are many people already stretched with costs, and if the tolls go up, they will be wondering how they’ll manage. Heroes like this care for all of us, but they also need enough in their pocket to care for their families too.