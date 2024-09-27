THIS week I am asking for your help to shape my response as our MP to represent the views of our community to the Independent Public Inquiry of the proposed Tamar Toll increases which begins next month. I want to make sure the voices of those most affected — our community — are front and centre of that conversation.
The Tamar Bridge is more than just a road. It’s a lifeline for many of us, from commuting to work or school to visiting loved ones and running essential errands. Any changes to the tolls will have a real impact, and that’s why it’s so important to get this right.
That’s why I’ve launched a survey to hear from as many people as possible. I want the inquiry to hear real stories — to understand what the increase would mean in real life terms. I’m thinking a great deal about the practical impact on people here, like an NHS worker in Saltash who is worried about the toll increase, works at Derriford Hospital and crosses the bridge ten times a week for her shifts. I know there are many people already stretched with costs, and if the tolls go up, they will be wondering how they’ll manage. Heroes like this care for all of us, but they also need enough in their pocket to care for their families too.
It’s stories like this which show why this matters so much, particularly as the new government gets to grips with the Cost of Living crisis and the scale of the financial £22-billion black hole left by the previous Conservative government. That’s why I need you to fill out the survey, so I can take these real experiences directly into the inquiry.
The survey asks about how often you use the Tamar Bridge or Torpoint Ferry, how much you’ve already spent on tolls, and what kind of impact an increase would have on you. Whether you use the bridge for work, family visits, or other reasons, your input matters.
You’ll also have the chance to share your views on whether the reasons for the toll increase have been clearly explained, and what improvements you’d like to see — such as better traffic management, new technology, or toll discounts for frequent users. If you’ve got a personal story, there’s space to share that too. Your experiences will help me stand up for you at the public inquiry.
I continue to be in regular contact with local groups and town councils in places like Torpoint, Saltash, and Liskeard, as well as local transport organisations. We’re all working together, pushing for the fairest outcome. These tolls could affect everyone, so it’s vital that the full range of implications are heard and understood.
Meanwhile, I’m pleased to share that I’ve secured a meeting with Roads Minister MP Lilian Greenwood in October, off the back of my letter to the new Transport Secretary — my first act as our newly elected MP back in July. I’ll be taking your concerns directly to her and pushing for a thorough review of the long term future of the tolls. Ensuring this dialogue at the highest levels is essential, and I’ll keep advocating for a fair and balanced approach.
My job is to ensure any decision on these tolls reflects the realities of your day-to-day lives, not just numbers on a spreadsheet.
But to do this I need your help. The more feedback we get, the stronger our case will be at the inquiry.
Please, take a few moments to fill out the survey. Your voice matters, and together, we can make sure the inquiry understands the full picture. Let’s fight for a fair outcome for South East Cornwall, because this affects all of us.
Please complete the survey here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdh6t4NT9O6m72733jGwFImZThfYsmA7rN9IvWRI5oqRxqy6g/viewform
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall