On a lighter note, we are lucky in South East Cornwall to have some of the UK’s best bathing spots. From Looe to Lostwithiel, Cawsand to Portwrinkle, there’s no shortage of beautiful places to take a dip. The four Cornwall Labour MPs met with Minister for Water Emma Hardy to ask that the Bathing Water Designation process be reopened as part of wider action on water quality in Cornwall. If you are an organisation that would like to apply, or just fan of wild swimming, please do fill out our Bathing Water Form to stay informed. It is available on our Facebook page, or you can request a link or hard copy via email.