Finally, I want to congratulate the many young people in our communities who recently received their exam results. This moment marks the culmination of years of hard work, and I hope that they are proud of their achievements. I am also very pleased to see that there are more young people from disadvantaged backgrounds going to university this year compared to 2023 and I look forward to building on this improvement. I am proud to be part of a government that is focused and committed to breaking down barriers to opportunity. Our goal is to ensure that more people, regardless of the background they were born into, can access and achieve what they want in life. Education is a powerful tool for social mobility, and I will work tirelessly to improve this in South East Cornwall.