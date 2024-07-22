I was asked to attend the BSA reception by a local company which I was very glad to do. It was brilliant to learn more about their work and their efforts to be sustainable. I hope to see more and more local businesses showcasing their work in Westminster and joining me in championing our home, South East Cornwall. I have also met with the brilliant local healthcare teams this week and will be working closely with them to ensure that we deliver more doctors, nurses and dentists to bring down waiting lists and improve services.