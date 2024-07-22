AS we reach the end of the second week of our new Labour government, I’m reflecting on what has been a momentous fortnight for our nation and our communities.
The King’s Speech, delivered this week, marks the first under a Labour Government in 14 years. This speech outlines the government’s agenda for the upcoming parliamentary session, and with over 30 new Bills, it demonstrated the ambition of Sir Keir’s changed party and our clear plan to get our country back on track.
I am pleased to see several bills announced this week that will deliver change for South East Cornwall. The Water (Special Measures) Bill will be key in achieving improved water quality for our communities and preventing water bosses from being rewarded while polluting our rivers and seas.
I am also especially pleased to see the Children’s Wellbeing Bill, which aims to raise standards in education and promote children’s wellbeing. I believe that every child should have equal access to high quality education, no matter their background, and that they are safe, happy, and fully prepared to reach their full potential every day. I’ll be working hard with the relevant departments to ensure that this Bill, and others, are robust and will bring improvements to our communities, from the youngest residents to our elderly.
This week, I also sat down with my three other Cornish Labour colleagues to discuss ways in which we can collaborate to ensure wide-reaching improvements for Cornwall. We all agree that Cornish devolution should be a top priority for this government. Sir Keir Starmer has acknowledged the importance and necessity of local knowledge and local leaders when making decisions that impact their communities. We will work hard to ensure that powers are moved out of Westminster and into Cornwall, so that we can break down barriers and create a thriving Cornish economy.
I was asked to attend the BSA reception by a local company which I was very glad to do. It was brilliant to learn more about their work and their efforts to be sustainable. I hope to see more and more local businesses showcasing their work in Westminster and joining me in championing our home, South East Cornwall. I have also met with the brilliant local healthcare teams this week and will be working closely with them to ensure that we deliver more doctors, nurses and dentists to bring down waiting lists and improve services.
With South East Cornwall covering a large area, I know that accessibility can be a challenge. That’s why I am planning regular roaming surgery events, so that I can reach all areas of the constituency and speak with as many people face-to-face. Please continue to send all correspondence to my parliamentary email: [email protected], response times may be longer than usual as I work to set up my new offices and systems, but I will respond as soon as possible.
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall