During my campaign, I said that I wanted to do politics differently here, and that change has already begun. On my first day, I wrote to the Secretary of State for Transport about Tamar tolls, requesting a meeting to discuss how we can deliver lower tolls for local people. The Tamar Crossings are much more than a bridge and ferry service, they are lifelines for communities here, and I will work closely with the Department for Transport to continue pushing for the best possible outcome for local people.