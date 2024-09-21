Now that the election is two months behind us, it's time to focus on what really matters: delivering real, tangible change for the people of South East Cornwall. I’m not here for the drama or the point-scoring—there’s too much at stake for that. As your MP, I’m committed to working across party lines with town and Cornwall councillors to ensure our community gets what it deserves. Whether you're from Saltash, Liskeard, Torpoint or Callington, we all want to see this place thrive.
South East Cornwall hasn’t been getting its fair share from central government, and that needs to change. My conversations in Westminster with the new Labour Government have been incredibly encouraging, and I’m making sure South East Cornwall is front and centre. I was elected to be a strong and persistent voice for our communities, and I’ll keep pushing until we get the attention—and the resources—we need.
We’ve got real challenges ahead—whether it’s improving transport links, making sure our schools are properly funded, or addressing housing shortages. These aren’t abstract problems; they’re real issues affecting people every day. That’s why we need to work together to find real workable solutions. Recently, I’ve sat down with Liskeard Town Council, councillors from Torpoint and Saltash, and the Chief Executive of Cornwall Council. I’ve been so impressed by their passion and their commitment, and want to publicly thank them for the spirit of their ongoing engagement with me.
That spirit shone through in several examples this week including a recent urgent meeting I called with GWR, Network Rail, National Highways and local councillors about minimising disruptions caused by upgrades to the tidal flow lighting system at the Tamar Bridge. Another good example is the positive progress made at Polperro Pier. What’s clear is that no matter our political differences, we all want a better future for our towns and villages.
One of the key pledges I made during the election was to fight for more affordable housing in South East Cornwall. People are struggling to find homes they can afford, and I’m determined to change that. But let’s be honest—you can’t just build houses and call it a day. We need the full package: healthcare, schools, business hubs, and public transport. It’s about creating communities where people can live, work, and raise their families. You deserve more than just homes—you deserve places where communities can thrive.
I will continue to fight for us in Parliament, making sure our needs are heard loud and clear. Together, we can make sure South East Cornwall gets its fair share, and we can make real change happen.