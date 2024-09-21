Now that the election is two months behind us, it's time to focus on what really matters: delivering real, tangible change for the people of South East Cornwall. I’m not here for the drama or the point-scoring—there’s too much at stake for that. As your MP, I’m committed to working across party lines with town and Cornwall councillors to ensure our community gets what it deserves. Whether you're from Saltash, Liskeard, Torpoint or Callington, we all want to see this place thrive.