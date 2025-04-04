Many people in Cornwall rely on Personal Independence Payment and other essential benefits. In South East Cornwall, thousands of households face financial hardship, with 15 per cent of homes living in fuel poverty. The cost of living remains a significant challenge, so I welcome the government’s decision to increase the standard Universal Credit allowance above inflation for the first time, providing an additional £775 per year by 2029. A new premium within Universal Credit will also offer extra support to those who will never be able to work.