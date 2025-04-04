I know that many people in our community are concerned about proposed welfare changes might mean for them. I want to make it clear that the reforms announced will not result in any immediate changes to anyone’s benefits. Whilst change can bring uncertainty, it is essential to ensure that everyone gets the right support.
Recently, I visited Liskeard Jobcentre to see first-hand the fantastic work that the staff do within the community. It was encouraging to hear about the early successes of the WorkWell pilot, which is already demonstrating tangible benefits by offering joined-up work and health support. This is a really positive step towards a more holistic approach to helping people.
Our welfare system should provide security for those who need it most while offering opportunities for those who can and want to work. That is why the government has introduced Pathways to Work, a £1-billion investment in tailored employment support. This will help people find jobs suited to their needs while ensuring that those who cannot work receive support without repeated reassessments.
Many people in Cornwall rely on Personal Independence Payment and other essential benefits. In South East Cornwall, thousands of households face financial hardship, with 15 per cent of homes living in fuel poverty. The cost of living remains a significant challenge, so I welcome the government’s decision to increase the standard Universal Credit allowance above inflation for the first time, providing an additional £775 per year by 2029. A new premium within Universal Credit will also offer extra support to those who will never be able to work.
Good work is about income, health, and independence. That is why Labour is improving employment support, raising wages, and making training and job opportunities more accessible. The minimum wage will rise to £12.21 per hour, statutory sick pay will be expanded, and energy bills will be cut. These policies will help lift more people out of poverty while ensuring that work remains a viable and rewarding option.
Alongside these reforms, we are taking steps to protect pensioners and low-income households. The state pension and pension credit will rise by 4.1 per cent in April 2025, ensuring older residents in South East Cornwall are not left behind. The government has also introduced a Fair Repayment Rate to cap debt repayments, preventing people from falling further into financial hardship due to unaffordable deductions from their benefits.
These proposed changes are open for public consultation, and I urge everyone to take part. You can share your views online, request a paper copy, or attend consultation events in person or virtually. Feedback can also be submitted by post: Disability and Health Support Directorate, Department for Work and Pensions, Level 2 Caxton House, Tothill Street, London. SW1H 9NA
Above all, I want to ensure you have access to the right information and advice. If you are worried or have questions, please reach out to my office. My team and I are here to help.