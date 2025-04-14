Which rule out any rise of income tax, employee national insurance or VAT (taxes which by the way account for almost 2/3 of government income). In the light of the “changed world” of looming trade wars, and the PM’s commitment to raise defence spending to three per cent of GDP (a policy my party and I support). Of course, I appreciate that Labour appears to face perpetual pressure from its detractors in our predominantly anti-Labour/right wing media, and which drive the requirement to have an ‘iron’ chancellor and ‘resolute’ fiscal orthodoxy to assure markets and provide a solid foundation for governance.