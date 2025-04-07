As constantly repeated, this is not motivated by the politics of envy but the politics of social justice. Most people are aghast to learn there's a tax loophole which has resulted in more than £500-million of taxpayers' money being handed out to holiday home owners in Cornwall alone in the last 10 years, and yet far less than half that amount has been invested in much-needed first homes for locals. The Small Business Rate Relief (SBRR) tax loophole alone has resulted in industrial level flipping of second homes to re-register as holiday homes so they don't pay Council tax, apply for SBRR and pay nothing. Needless to say, and as I constantly repeat, we should not disapply rate relief to those genuine holiday letting businesses which have planning occupancy restrictions which mean the properties could not be used for permanent occupancy as a home for locals.