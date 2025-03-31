On the day (April 1) the government finally implements the policy of doubling council tax on second homes, our delegation will be urging the government to go further. As I often point out, this isn’t about the politics of envy. It’s simply the politics of social justice. We live in a free country where people should of course be free to purchase more homes for their personal use than they need, but we should also have the freedom to use tax, planning and other tools in an attempt to balance the impact of the market-distorting and accommodation-restricting consequences of those investment choices.