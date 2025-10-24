THREE questions. Do you want your country to do more about climate change? Is climate change impacting your big life decisions? Do you think your country should strengthen, weaken or stay the same in commitment against climate change?
The world’s largest survey on the climate crisis has just been released – https://peoplesclimate.vote
The global answers for this are: 80 per cent want their country to do more (UK 84 per cent); 69 per cent say it is impacting their big life decisions (UK 47 per cent); and 80 per cent want their country to strengthen their commitment (UK 84 per cent).
Does that surprise you? The way some of the media reports it, one might have expected quite different answers but this is the reality. Most of us are really concerned and want our government to do more, not less. I leave you to conclude why the media push contrarian views, mainly originating from across the Atlantic. Such tropes as electricity costs are high due to renewables is a load of tosh: electricity prices are set by the price of gas. Don’t be duped by anyone who says differently.
Should countries work together on climate change? Globally 86 per cent said “yes” (UK 90 per cent) – worth remembering that, with the latest IPCC (International Panel on Climate Change) starting soon. Don’t let anyone try and persuade you down the dead-end of present-day US politics and isolationism.
Not only do the large majority of us want our government and our global government to do more, and more quickly, but people round the world were asked: how much should your country protect and restore nature? Possible answers: a lot, a little, none, don’t know. Globally, 81 per cent (UK 80 per cent) wanted their government to do a lot more. Have you let your MP know that?
Comments
