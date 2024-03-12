A YOUTH theatre company is getting set to rock audiences with an all new musical.
Jekyll and Hyde has been written by Steven Luke Walker especially for the Caradon Youth Theatre. Taking the classic dark gothic tale into the modern day, the show explores age old themes against the backdrop of an American High School.
Things are out of hand at Ridgemount High. The popular kids - jocks, cheerleaders and honour students - are destroying the nerds, the geeks and loners, the kids who get pushed around.
But what if there were a way to eradicate this?
Lucas Jekyll, science geek, outcast and probable genius has a life-altering secret.
With best friend Bailey, he plans to put things right … even if it means releasing his alter ego Hyde. Lucas must see the experiment through and win the heart of the girl he loves …. but at what cost?
Jekyll and Hyde explores themes of identity, isolation and abuse, loyalty, friendship and love – while also being packed with comedy.
Audiences will be taken on a rollercoaster ride that leads to a shocking conclusion, and the question: what defines good and evil?
The venue for CYT’s latest production is very fitting, says director Nic Early – they’ve been transforming Liskeard School’s Old Hall into a black box theatre with raked seating and an impressive lighting rig for the production.
“It has been great to have the support of the school and collaborate in what is another exciting first,” he says.
“We’re the first company to perform this show, but we’re also giving audiences a great experience by making a space feel more like a professional theatre - we can’t wait!”
Nic’s creative team has included musical director Oliver Jones from Truro, who at just 18 is aspiring to move into the professional world of theatre.
“Ollie has blown me away,” said Nic, “the dedication and expertise he has brought is astonishing for his age - without a doubt he will go on to have a very successful career, in fact ‘The Lion King’ West End production and British Youth Music Theatre have already snapped him up!”
Ollie is joined by a five-piece rock band of young musicians who are performing the original score live for the show.
Jekyll and Hyde will be at Liskeard School and Community College (LSCC) from Friday March 15 – Saturday March 23, with al performances at 7.30pm. Age guide 12+. Three of the performances will be free entry for LSCC students (enquire at school).
For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/caradon-youth-theatre or call 07899 953091.