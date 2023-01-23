CARADON YOUTH THEATRE are back for 2023 with a brand new musical adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s much loved classic tale ‘The Wind in the Willows’.
The show is being written by composer and vocal coach Steven Luke Walker, whose credits include iconic titles such as The Greatest Showman, Aladdin, Frozen and Bohemian Rhapsody.
Steven, who lives in Torpoint, wrote a version of ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’, which Caradon Youth Theatre (CYT) staged back in December 2021.
“I can’t express how thrilled I am to be working with Steven again,” said CYT director Nic Early, “and that he is writing this new adaptation especially for us!”
Steven will also be musical director for Wind in the Willows, and the cast will benefit from the highest level of vocal coaching during rehearsals.
With a live band, high energy choreography and a gorgeous score, says Nic, the production promises to be an exciting, creative piece of theatre with a big heart.
The story sees an ensemble cast of wild woodland and river folk follow the madcap adventures of Mole, Ratty and Badger. Their quest is to save Toad Hall from the clutches of the evil weasels and stoats, and save their friend - the outrageous and pompous Mr Toad - from himself.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of the world premiere of this brand new musical here in Liskeard!’ said Nic.
“I love engaging young people in theatre in our community - it really helps them grow as part of a positive team, and develop confidence through being a part of the creative process.”
‘The Wind in the Willows’ company is open to ages 7 - 21 and will be rehearsing on Friday evenings and some Sunday afternoons at the Liskeard Methodist Church Hall. Performances in the Public Hall will span two weeks (including the half term) from Sunday, May 21 to Saturday, June 3. A workshop and audition evening will be held on Friday, February 3 from 6pm at Liskeard Methodist Church Hall. For more information and an audition pack, please email [email protected] or phone/ text 07899 953091.