‘The Wind in the Willows’ company is open to ages 7 - 21 and will be rehearsing on Friday evenings and some Sunday afternoons at the Liskeard Methodist Church Hall. Performances in the Public Hall will span two weeks (including the half term) from Sunday, May 21 to Saturday, June 3. A workshop and audition evening will be held on Friday, February 3 from 6pm at Liskeard Methodist Church Hall. For more information and an audition pack, please email [email protected] or phone/ text 07899 953091.