THE future running of St Cleer Parish Youth Club is in danger, unless more volunteers can be found to help out.
In an urgent appeal posted online, the small team of volunteers currently running the club have admitted they are ‘running on empty’.
In a statement, it read: “We’re reaching out to parents because, simply put, we’re running on empty. Right now, there are just four of us trying to keep the club going, all while juggling full-time jobs and other commitments. And truthfully, we’re struggling.
“Without more hands on deck, the club won’t be able to continue - and that would be a huge loss for the kids who love coming each week.
“We’re not asking for a huge time commitment - just a few extra people willing to help out when they can. Even one evening a month would make a massive difference!
“If your child enjoys coming to the club, please consider stepping up so we can keep it running for them.”
Anyone interested in helping out can contact the club via their Facebook page.