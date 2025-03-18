TWO of this year’s East Cornwall Bach Choir’s annual scholarship scheme winners, Rowan Shilling and Tristan de Rochefort-Soper, will be among those performing at a special concert in Bodmin next month.
Both will performing at St Petroc’s Church on Saturday, April 12, alongside former ECBC music scholar, Samantha Rowe, who will be returning to sing the soprano solos in Faure’s ‘Requiem’ and Allegri’s beautifully soaring ‘Miserere’ with the choir.
This concert comes quickly on the back of a successful singing day held by the choir in Liskeard on Saturday, March 8.
Around 80 singers, including 40 guests, assembled to practice three choral classics. Under the baton of Simon Dunbavand, the singers worked on Faure’s ‘Cantique de Jean Racine’ – which made a beautiful contrast to Parry’s stirring ‘I was Glad’.
An informal concert followed later in the day, when the assembled choir raised the roof of St Martin’s Church with their rousing rendition of Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’.
A spokesperson for ECBC said: “We are always looking to welcome new singers into the choir. If anyone is interested, why not drop into one of our taster session on a Wednesday evening (7.10pm) during school term times at Our Lady of St Neot Catholic Church in West Street, Liskeard.”
Meanwhile, ECBC scholarship applications will resume this summer, anyone interested is asked to visit their website at www.ecbc.co.uk