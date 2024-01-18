Young people are being urged to consider a career in care to address a critical need in Cornwall’s care sector.
Proud to Care Cornwall has launched a new campaign aimed at young people to help tackle the shortage of people in care roles, along with many of the current workforce nearing retirement.
Councillor Andy Virr, Cornwall Council cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: “To secure the future workforce and ensure everyone receives the care they need, we must attract and retain more young people in the sector.
“We’re keen to challenge any misconceptions people might have about working in care.
“There are great career opportunities with the ability to progress in your career path and lots of options to learn as you earn, as well as a sense that you’re really making a difference to people’s lives.”
There is a critical need for more young individuals in the social care sector, especially with many current workers nearing retirement.
Currently, only 8% of the workforce is under 25, while over 25% is 55 or older.
Ellie Boulton was studying for a BTEC in Level 3 national diploma in health and social care, as well as working part time at Coombe House in Liskeard.
Ellie said: “I completely fell in love with working in care and I can’t picture myself doing anything else.
"There’s a stereotype with care that it’s just helping with the personal care side of things but I soon realised that this was the secondary part of care.
“The first part is looking after the person as a whole, for example I’ve done baking with residents and I’ve learned such a lot from them.”
To find out more about training in care you can listen to our Proud to Care Cornwall podcast featuring Sam Chapman who is a study programme manager at Cornwall College.
You can also hear from Queenie Earle in this short video, talking about her experiences of working in care, and also Michaela Gill and Evie Clarkson in this short video.