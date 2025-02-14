YOUNGSTERS who are part of the 1st Liskeard Rainbows group were joined for their awards presentation by Liskeard mayor Cllr Christina Whitty.
Leader Naomi was delighted to present ‘Bronze’ awards to Ariel and Evelyn, a ‘Silver’ award to Arya and a ‘Gold’ award to Elsie.
Rainbows are part of the Girl Guiding Movement and the group is open to children aged four to seven. Youngsters work towards awards by taking part in activities such as helping at community events, or learning about healthy foods, and collect badges under four broad themes: Know Yourself, Express Yourself, Be Well, Have Adventures, Take Action and Skills for my Future.
“Each Rainbow worked extremely hard for their awards,” said Cllr Whitty. “A huge congratulations to all the award winners.”