THE Young Fishermen Network (YFN) has been shortlisted for the 2025 Fishing News Awards as ‘Initiative of the Year’.
The YFN, established in 2023, is a network of young commercial fishermen hosted by the Cornish Fish Producers Organisation.
The YFN has set out to increase the recruitment and retention of young talent working in the catching sector and create a positive perception of the fishing industry.
Member Will Jaycock said: “YFN is an excellent initiative that I am proud to be a part of. Since 2023, we have achieved so much, from a series of school careers days, through to getting to know fishermen better from across the country through our social media and networking events. The YFN is breaking down many barriers to accessing and understanding the fishing industry as a career choice.”
Matilda Phillips, YFN coordinator, expressed:“The first year of the YFN we hosted four social networking events, exchanges with similar international initiatives, and partnerships with Seafish training providers showcasing fishing as a viable career choice to students. Our efforts have successfully gained new young interest for fishing, as well as building the knowledge, skills, and behaviours of current young fishermen.”
Chris Ranford, CEO of Cornish Fish Producers Organisation, said: “We are very proud to host the YFN and to see it grow from strength to strength. A key focus of the Cornish fishing strategy is to develop careers and support youth, which the YFN is certainly achieving. The nomination for Fishing News awards certainly gives good recognition of their ambition and efforts so far.”
The Fishing News awards will take place on May 7 and the voting closes on April 13. To vote, visit: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/K642OJ/