Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire MP, has announced the winner of his 'North Cornwall's Best Chippy' competition, to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day.
The winner was announced as Peckish Fish and Chips in Camelford.
Nominations were made by constituents during the week-long competition. The runner-up of the competition was Port Isaac Fish & Chips.
Ben Maguire MP said: "It was an absolute delight to announce the winner of our 'North Cornwall's Best Chippy' competition at the Royal Cornwall Show - and of course is a great way to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day.
"Congratulations to the whole team at Peckish for coming out on top. I know how many awards the chippy has won, so the title is certainly well deserved!"
