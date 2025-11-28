A HOLIDAY park next to a beach on the south coast of Cornwall is celebrating after picking up a regional tourism award.
The award for the Par Sands park, in Par, was based on the results of independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout the 2025 season.
The park was chosen as the best family fun destination in Cornwall at the 19th annual Hoseasons Awards.
A spokesperson for the Hoseasons self-catering holiday accommodation business said: “Par Sands was crowned best family fun destination in Cornwall at the awards – a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys.”
Speaking after the awards were announced during a ceremony at the Hilton Metropole, in Brighton, Simon Fuller, holiday sales and marketing manager at Par Sands, said: “We are very proud of this award. Our team always goes above and beyond to make sure our guests have a fantastic break when they stay with us, so it’s brilliant to see that hard work recognised in this way.”
Commenting after presenting the award in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons staff, Hoseasons director Neil Davies said: “The team at Par Sands really are incredibly worthy winners of this award. They always go the extra mile to delight our customers – something which is clearly reflected in their excellent review scores. We are grateful for their continuing partnership and wish them all the very best for another great year in 2026.”
Hoseasons, which accommodates more than 2.1 million holidaymakers and over 177,000 pets every year, offers more than 29,000 places to stay in coastal and countryside settings throughout Great Britain, from lodges and holiday parks, such as Par Sands, to boats, cottages and apartments.
