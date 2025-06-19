FIRE crews dealt with two car fires on the same day in Cornwall, the first incident being in High Cross Street in the centre of St Austell.

A crew from the town put out the fire using a hosereel jet soon after 10.15 on the morning of Wednesday, June 18.

The second car fire happened near Porthluney Beach at Caerhays at just after 2pm.

A crew from St Mawes fire station went to the scene and confirmed a car was well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, the firefighters extinguished the flames.

A third incident on the same day saw a crew from Lostwithiel attend a three-vehicle collision at Rose Hill, St Blazey, after 11pm.

The firefighters made the scene safe whilst two casualties were treated by ambulance personnel.