A LOCAL young farmers club managed to escape the wet and windy weather last weekend for their Easter tractor run.
A number of Callington Young Farmers hit the road in their tractors to help raise money for charity.
The route started in Blunts, then onto Quethiock village, St Ive, through Pensilva village, Upton Cross, through Rilla Mill, Linkinhorne,South Hill church, onto Maders village, Kelly Bray, down the main road in Callington town, Harrowbarrow, Sevenstones, past Kit hill before arriving in Dupath to finish.
The event took place to raise money for the Primrose Foundation – a local breast cancer charity.