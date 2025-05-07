In a miraculous turn of events, a flag will fly on St Mary’s Parish Church in Callington to mark VE 80 Day.
Following the announcement that the Union flag could not be hoisted due to storm damage to the flagpole pulley system, church officials have now confirmed a flag will be flown to join in the VE 80 Day celebrations on Thursday (May 8).
After taking advice from the Fire Service that it was too unsafe to climb the mast, church warden Garry Morris searched on YouTube for tips.
Vicar Andy Atkins and Garry managed to fix the flagpole by manoeuvring the pulley and strings back into position with an extendable pole and pen!
A spokesperson for St Mary’s Parish Church said: “We have fixed it! The flag will be flying.”