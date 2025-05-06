A CALLINGTON couple, along with a close group of friends, will be running the Bristol 10k this Sunday (May 11) in heartfelt memory of their baby daughter, Marcie, who was born sleeping.
Leanne and Mark Roberts will be taking on the emotional and physical challenge to raise funds and awareness for Luna’s Fund, a baby loss charity covering Devon and Cornwall, who provided them with vital support during their most difficult days.
The group will be wearing their distinctive Luna’s Fund purple t-shirts with ‘In Memory of Marcie’ printed on each and every one for maximal impact.
Baby Marcie was born sleeping in August 2024. Though her time was heartbreakingly short, her parents are determined that her legacy will be a positive one, full of hope and love.
Leanne said: “We are so proud to be Marcie’s parents and the strength she gives us has helped us to navigate the last months with a sense of purpose and pride. Exercise has been a huge part of our healing journey, so it made sense for us to set some running challenges to achieve this year.”
Mark, who along with his friend Edd have already run the Bath Half Marathon this year, added: “We originally signed up for the Bristol 10k for something to do together but then decided to open it up if any friends wanted to join us, we’ve now ended up as a team of 14 running, with more coming to support.
“Our support network through our loss has been amazing and this is evident by all these people showing up for us. I have never been a runner and wanted a challenge, and to push myself to do something positive.
“The day in Bath was incredible. It was tough but hearing so many people shouting “Marcie’s Daddy” from my Luna’s Fund t-shirt helped me get around. It was amazing hearing her name from so many people.”
The couple have chosen to run for Luna’s Fund as a thank you for the support the charity provides.
Leanne continued: “Thanks to this charity we have access to an online closed community of people who have shared similar experiences to our own. They organised a weekend getaway for us in the first few months after losing Marcie, which was a major turning point in helping us try to move through our grief.
“It was a big step for us to be away from home for a whole weekend, but the way it was organised and set up made us feel really comfortable and allowed us small moments of peace, giving us hope for our future.
“We are so grateful for their help and ongoing support. We would like to raise money for them to show our appreciation and allow them to continue with their amazing work supporting families in the future. “