A SPECIAL event for young carers was held at Poltair School in St Austell on Tuesday, July 14.
The summer fayre and barbecue brought together young carers from across the Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT), including pupils from both primary and secondary schools in the region who help care for a family member or friend.
Now in its third year, the event was organised by Claire Harvey, young carer operational lead at Poltair School, and her team.
In the UK, as many as one in five young people under the age of 18 have caring responsibilities, making initiatives like this event crucial for their wellbeing.
The event provided a welcoming environment where attendees could relax and socialise with others who have caring responsibilities.
Suez Recycling and Recovery UK supported the summer fayre and barbecue by providing food and drink.
Claire said: "We are incredibly grateful to SUEZ for their generous donation. Their support is helping us provide a memorable and meaningful experience for our young carers within Cornwall Education Learning Trust, who deserve time to simply enjoy themselves and connect with others in similar circumstances.”
Lisa Adam, administration manager of SUEZ, added: “At SUEZ initiatives like this are so important to us, we’re delighted to be able to support the Young Carers in our local communities by helping to support this year’s Summer Fayre and BBQ. We hope our contribution helped to make the day special for everyone involved."
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