A YOUNG cancer survivor from Cornwall has been sailing with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
Ellie Kitts, 18, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2019, has spent five days on a yacht sailing from the Isle of Wight.
Ellie said: “It’s nice to hear other people’s stories and how they cope with it. I spoke to a lot of young people throughout the week who have had the same as what I did. People here get how you’re feeling because they’ve been through the same thing.”
Now, other young people from Cornwall who have had cancer are being invited to sail with the charity this summer.
A spokesperson for the trust said: “Even after they are given the all-clear, cancer can impact young people’s lives long into the future. Their mental wellbeing in particular takes a massive hit.
“Once their treatment has finished, they are often left with fewer friends and struggle with relationships, their education suffers, they miss out on work experience, and they develop body image issues. Effects of being diagnosed young include infertility, extreme fatigue, osteoporosis, thyroid problems, and hearing or vision loss.
“Adjusting to this ‘new normal’ can be extremely difficult, which is why when treatment ends, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s work begins.
“Young people aged eight-24 from Cornwall can sign up online for some much-needed support with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust this summer.
“Through the charity’s sailing and outdoor adventures, young people gain a new sense of purpose and self-worth, rediscover their independence, and feel optimistic about what comes next in life. They realise what they are capable of, stop feeling like ‘the only one’, and their mental wellbeing improves.
“They start to re-establish their purpose and place in the world and believe in a brighter future.
Reflecting on her trip, Ellie said: “My favourite part was steering the boat and watching the sunset. It’s been really great.
“Definitely come along. You can make some good friendships.”
Founder and patron of the charity Dame Ellen MacArthur said: “We see it time and time again. Young people arrive anxious and isolated. But they leave feeling part of something, accepted, independent and optimistic.
“We are only able to support as many young people as we do thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Because of them, thousands of young lives have been transformed after cancer through life-changing sailing and outdoor activity adventures.
“This summer we will welcome hundreds of young people from right across the UK who need post-treatment support. We will be there for them and they will believe in a brighter future.”
If you or someone you know from Cornwall could benefit from the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s support, visit ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org