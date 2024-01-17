THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for areas of Cornwall today.

The warning has been put in place from today (January 17) at 10pm until tomorrow (January 18) at 11am – it suggests that ice and snow showers may lead to some difficult travel conditions during Thursday morning.

What to Expect

  • Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
  • Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
  • Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces