THE Tamar Valley Community Bus organisation is now up and running with its brand new bus.
The two longest running bus passengers cut the ribbon on the new bus at a ceremony The Rising Sun in St Ann’s Chapel last Thursday.
The committee has worked hard to access the money needed to replace the previous bus and keep this vital community service on the road.
This has included grants, including ones from the Bernard Sunley Foundation and Cornwall Community Foundation.
There have also been generous donations from Calstock Parish Council, passengers and members of the public.
Fundraising has also helped, including a Glee Afternoon in Gunnislake Village Hall and a pub quiz at The Rising Sun.
Many of the people who have helped with this fundraising were able to attend the ribbon cutting event at The Rising Sun, as were many of the regular passengers and previous committee members.
Although the weather could have been kinder, everyone managed to take advantage of a break in the rain to watch the cutting of the ribbon.
This was performed by Joyce and Val who are the longest running users of the bus. Val will be 100 in a couple of months and is still a regular user of the bus.
Everyone was also able to take advantage of the warmth and tea and coffee provided by The Rifle Volunteer which was enjoyed alongside a specially baked celebration cake.
This was cut by Carol Green, the current chair of the committee, and David Harding, the previous chair.