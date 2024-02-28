It said: “Councillor Smith proposed, Councillor Craker seconded, and the Committee RESOLVED that the Council was mindful to SUPPORT housing in principle on this site. However, after careful consideration of the revised plans, the following concerns were noted: “The layouts provide a lack of social integration, with homes for social rent and shared ownership grouped together rather than pepper-potted throughout the development for more social cohesion. Parking – few of the houses include garages, and the allocation of parking in courtyards further from the property (e.g. plots 101, 102, 194 & 195) and spaces one behind the other, will encourage on street parking nearer to the property rather than in allocated spaces, as has been seen in other recent new developments in the town, which limits the flow of traffic through the development, and is a particular concern for emergency and service vehicles. The parking courtyards which are poorly overlooked, may also create a space for anti-social behaviour, which will also deter use for parking.