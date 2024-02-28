LOOE Town Council has issued an update on its ongoing refurbishment work for the toilets they operate.
They’ve confirmed that progress is being made, with the seafront toilets set to convert to a pay-per-use scheme once reopened.
A spokesperson for Looe Town Council said: “Work is continuing on our refurbishment and redecoration of the public conveniences at East Looe seafront.
“Progress with painting has been a bit hampered by the damp conditions but our team are still on course to have the site open again for Easter. Electrical fittings for new sensor toilets and taps should be completed this week and wall panelling is being fitted to improve cleanliness as well as appearance of the inside areas.
“We’ve had some comments on social media about the charges which will be introduced at seafront toilets this year and we’re sorry we can’t reply to everyone individually on different channels.
“To address the points raised, however, we’ve produced a series of questions and answers which you can find on our website.”