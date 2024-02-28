May’s industrial strategy was ditched because it departed from the Conservatives’ ideological opposition to state involvement in industry and markets. What nonsense! Markets have always relied on the state which provides essential infrastructure for a productive economy. The economist Mariana Mazzucato has argued that the state has done more: providing funds for research and development, subsidies, grants, tax-breaks and investments in factory construction. As urged by Mazzucato, under Labour, the state will retain a share in industry it invests in and taxpayers will benefit from profits that accrue.