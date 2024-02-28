LOCAL residents were joined by the mayor of Liskeard last weekend for a tree planting remembrance event commemorating young lives who have been lost in Liskeard.
On Saturday, Febuary 24, Cllr Simon Cassidy was joined by representatives of families to plant an avenue of cherry trees in Thorn Park.
Cllr Cassidy said: “For a number of years, families in Liskeard have been campaigning for a memorial of sorts to remember all those young people who have been tragically lost too early - we hope this will be a fitting tribute bringing new life in remembrance of those we have loved and lost too soon.”
The trees were planted for all those families who have lost young people over the years but special mention was made to those in recent memory including; Baby Eve (2017), Lily McCormick (2018), Damien Bendelow (2020), JJ Appleby (2022), Rebecca Morris (2022), Luke Warner (2023), Jamie Lane (2023) and Charlie Fossey Edwards (2023).
Cherry blossom trees were chosen to be planted as it is said that throughout Japan, the cherry or ‘Sakura’ tree is representative of new beginnings and revival.
During the service, Cllr Cassidy read out loud a poem.
The poem read:
I remember you.
The world may never notice,
If a rosebud doesn’t bloom,
Or even pause to wonder if the petals fall too soon.
But every life that ever forms,
Or ever comes to be
Touches the world in some small way,
For all eternity.
The children that we longed for
Were swiftly here and gone.
But the love that was then planted
Is a light that still shines on.
And though our arms are empty,
Our hearts know what to do
Every beating of our heart says
I remember you.
After the service of dedication a plaque was unveiled on behalf of the town council.
The plaque read: “These trees were planted by the people of Liskeard in memory of all those young people of our town loved and lost too soon.”
Cllr Cassidy continued: “I feel it important that as a town we should remember all those young people who tragically lost their lives too soon.
“It was the least we could do as a Town Council to give the people of Liskeard a way of remembering and a place to go and reflect.”