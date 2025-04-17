The property is Grade II listed owing to its historic prominence. The property used to be a shop on the ground floor with accommodation in the floors over it, with the building stretching back to the middle of the 19th century. It is described as thus: “17 Lower Lux Street, Liskeard used to be a shop with accommodation over. Mid C19. Slatehanging on studwork to front, asbestos slate roof, shallow-depth plan with three storeys and one window range. Possibly original two pane hornless sashes, second floor sash with high meeting rail. The ground floor has a 20th century four light transomed double shop front with stepped fascia.